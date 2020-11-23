Anele Ngcongca and Mshoza: South African football star die for car accident days afta ex according to reports - See wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former South Africa midfielder Anele Ngongca die for car crash on Monday.

Di 33-year-old, wey play for Bafana Bafana during di 2010 World Cup, die at di scene of di accident as im bin dey drive between Johannesburg and Durban for South Africa.

Ngcongca bin dey travel to Durban to meet up wit im new AmaZulu team-mates, who im dey join on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Im don help Sundowns win a third straight Premier Soccer League title last season.

Di two clubs release joint statement to confam di death and pay tribute to Ngcongca.

"AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns FC extend dia deepest condolences to di Ngcongca family, former clubs, teammates, supporters and the broader football fraternity plus everybodi wey im don touch by di life of im exceptional football ambassador," di announcement tok.

Im career include nine years wit Belgian club Genk wia im make more dan 200 appearance, e spend im final season on loan for France wit Troyes.

He also play for di World Cup and im dey part of di Bafana Bafana team for di 2013 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Di news of Anele dey come some days afta di death of ex-girlfriend, Mshoza.

According tori pipo for dispatchlive, Mshoza, die for one Johannesburg hospital from complications due to diabetes. Di two bin dey together for more than one year before di death.

Dem born Anele for October 21, 1987 for Cape town.

Details of Anele Ngcongca networth, house and cars no dey public and im no too dey active on social media.