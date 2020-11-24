Rape: Mother of 12 year old for Sokoto say 'One of di seven men wey rape my daughter dey laugh us everiday’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One woman wey dey stay Sokoto State for northern Nigeria tell BBC say e dey pain her say di seven pipo wey chop accuse of raping her daughter dey free.

Di woman wey no wan make her name comot add say she don comot di 12 year old girl from school and she no dey also allow di girl leave house because of di stigma since everybody for dia place know of di case.

According to di woman di girl father don die and na only she di girl get, dis na why some human rights pipo and lawyers promise her say dem go helep her fight di case.

"Na on her way to school dem dey stop her carry her go wey dem dey rape her, none of di seven men dey less than 30 years old infact one of dem dey over 50years with im own big family."

"Na one of dem dey carry her go di place and after e finish e go pass her over to di remaining 6 men then after e go come beat her telling her say if she tok for house e go kill her."

"Na as pipo catch one of dem e come expose di others. After dem charge dem to court, dem later release all of dem during dat coronavirus lockdown time."

"So all of dem dey free now since February wey di case happun and infact one of dem dey always come my house come laugh us, saying nothing wey we fit do am."

Why dem release di seven men?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Barrister Mansur Mohammed na im dey represent di di girl and her mother for court and e tok say already 6 out of di 7 men don admit to raping di 12 year old.

Di lawyer say after police finish dia investigations dem get video of di men dey admit to raping the girl.

According to di lawyer wetin really affect di case na di coronavirus lockdown wey bring about di shutting down of all courts across Nigeria dat time.

Na during dat time we send our stand to state di attorney general but unfortunately di lockdown mean say e no act on am at di time.

So we dey hope say any moment dem go reach out to us so that di case go continue.

Wetin Sokoto goment dey tok about dis case?