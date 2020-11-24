Sabo Nanono, Nigerian Agric Minister brother kidnap - Full gist of how e happun

Wia dis foto come from, Isma’eel Tofai

Nigerian Agric Minister brother Ibrahim Babawuro Nanono dey kidnappers hand 24 hours afta jaguda pipo kolobi am on Monday morning.

Mallama Indo Babawuro, first wife to Alhaji Babawuro Nanono tell BBC say na she first see di gunmen wey kidnap her husband and brother to Sabo Nanono to Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, for Kano, north west Nigeria .

55 year old Nanono na im dey hold di chieftaincy position of 'Dakacin Tofai' (Chief of Tofai town) on behalf of im broda di minister and some pipo wey dey stay di town say wetin attract di kidnappers na money wey dem fit get for di minister side.

According to Mallama Indo, her husband wey get three oda wives and 29 children bin dey sleep for her co-wife room when di gunmen enter dia house.

"I leave my room around past one in di morning to carry something for compound na im I hear di loud noise as dem dey try force themselves in. I just stand there I no fit move because seconds later na so I see men with guns for my front."

"Dem ask me say wia your husband and I tell dem say e no dey around, dem tok say 'woman you no wan save your life abi?' some of dem wey move from one room to di next later bring am comot for my co-wife room."

Di senior wife say di gunmen neva call to ask for any money for now but dey call on authorities to helep track her husband to bring am home safely.

Wia dis foto come from, Isma’eel Tofai

Anoda brother of di minister and immediate to di one wey gunmen kidnap Hussaini Babawuro Nanono chop beating for di gunmen hand and dem also break im leg.

"Dem beat me until dem break my leg so dat I no fit attempt to do anything. Dem enter di house around 1.30am and bring me out of di room wey i dey sleep before dem start to beat me."

"I no count how many dem be because of di confusion at di time but i see say about 4 of dem hold gun. I watch as dem carry my brother go, i pray say authorities go try bring am back safely."

On wetin be di reaction of dia brother wey be minister for one of Nigeria's biggest ministries, Hussaini tok say e neva speak to am uptil now but dia uncle call am for im presence.

"I neva tok to am but our uncle call am to explain wetin happun but i neva hear from our uncle as to wetin dem discuss."

Di family say dem neva hear anything from police since after dem come collect dia statement and carry some of di bullet shells near di house because di gunmen bin dey shoot up before dem run comot.

BBC contact tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command DSP Abdullahi Haruna wey confam wetin happun but say dem no get comment for now as dem no wan anything wey go affect dia investigations.