UK Parliament on EndSARS Nigeria update: How United Kingdom sanctions dey work, wetin go happen to Nigerian politicians if dem chop sanctions

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lawmakers for United Kingdom [UK] bin push for possible punishment alias sanctions against Nigerian goment officials sake of di goment actions against EndSARS protests against police brutality.

Na on Monday, 23 November during parliament debate ontop di End SARS protest wey happen for Nigeria na im all members of di Petitions Committee of di House of Commons vote in favour of sanctions against Nigeria goment ogas at di top.

Dis dey come afta more than 200,000 Nigerians sign online petition for di UK to sama Nigeria goment wit sanctions sake of accuse of human rights abuse during di protest.

Inside protest wey last almost two weeks for October 2020, young Nigerians bin enta streets to demand for goment to stop police brutality under di tag, 'End SARS'. Tori be say untill di protest, SARS na one rugged unit of Nigeria police wey dey fight crime.

But on 20 October, di Nigeria Army bin open fire for one of di major protest grounds for di kontri - di Lekki tollgate plaza, wey make many wound and some die. Sometin wey di goment neva gree say happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di protesters bin dey wave di Nigerian flag jeje before Army open fire

Di pipo wey sign di petition bin accuse di Nigerian goment and di police say dem abuse dia rights to peaceful protest, as dem call on di UK to sama sanctions wey go deal wit anybodi wey involve for di mata.

How sanctions dey work for UK

E get different types of punishment [sanctions] wey di UK fit put against a pesin, group or nation.

But di most common ones na financial sanctions, import/export and travel bans, and arms embargoes.

Sanctions for di UK fall under di authority of different departments.

E get di Foreign and Commonwealth Office wey dia work na to negotiate international sanctions and get overall responsibility for di UK policy ontop sanctions and embargoes.

Di HM (Her Majesty) Treasury na di department wey dey implement and enforce all financial sanctions for di UK through di Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

If na trade sanctions, na di Department of Business, Innovation and Skills go handle am.

Di UK dey follow international process to implement international sanctions.

United Nations go first impose di sanctions through Security Council Resolutions before di Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act (2018) go come implement am.

Na dis [Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act] United Kingdom go fit use to punish pesin or groups wey dem find guilty of human rights abuse like in di case of End SARS petitions.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/UK Parliament Wetin we call dis foto, "20 October, 2020 go dey remembered as di day of Lekki Massacre" one UK Lawmaker tell parliament committee last night.

Wetin go happen to Nigeria goment officials if dem chop UK sanctions

Di first tin to note be say na criminal offence to get any kain financial relations wit pesin or group wey dey sanctioned by di UK, weda you dey aware or not.

Among so many oda tins, individuals and organisations for di UK no go fit give moni to pesin or group wey dey sanctioned.