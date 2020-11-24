EndSARS Nigeria: Rivers Judicial Panel of Inquiry to police brutality and wetin you need to know

Na on 22 October, 2020 Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike inaugurate so Judicial Panel of Inquiry to chook eye into issue of police brutality, especially by operatives of di disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS for Rivers State.Di Panel wey get members from di Nigerian Bar Association NBA, International Federation of Women lawyers FIDA, Youth, civil society, women and religious groups get Justice Chukwunenye I. Uriri (Rtd) as Chairman and Dr. George Nwaneku as Secretary. Oda members of di panel include:

•Mrs. Florence Amiesimaka (FIDA),

•Tonye Ibisiki (NBA),

•Karl Chinedu Uchegbu (Civil Society),

•Chijioke Ihunwo (Youth Group),

•Rev. Richard Opara (Religious Group),

•Mrs. Bella Ebeku (Women Group),

•Barr. Somiete Inko-Tariah as Counsel to di Commission

Wetin be di terms of di judicial panel of Inquiry?

Governor Nyesom Wike wen im inaugurate di panel charge di members say make dem find out:1. Weda officers, men and operatives of di police, particularly FSARS, dey involved in acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, violation of fundamental human rights or oda atrocities for Rivers State.2. Find out weda dis operatives bin dey sponsored or encouraged by any pesin, group of pesins or Officer of Rivers State Goment of wateva designation.3. Identify pesins or groups of pesins wey sponsor or encourage di alleged acts of violence and violation of human rights of citizens wey personnel of F-SARs and oda police formations commit for di State.4. Identify victims of di alleged acts of atrocities wey di operatives commit di violence against.5. Ascertain di motive of di operatives wey commit or participate to commit di alleged acts of torture and violation of human rights for Rivers State.6. Ascertain weda any of di victims of di alleged acts of violence by di operatives dey detention or custody and identify such victims and di place of di detention.8. Di Panel go make appropriate recommendations to di Goment on measures and means to prevent such acts of violence and how dem go hold such officers accountable for dia acts.9. Di Panel go also recommend appropriate sanctions, punishment or oda penalties wey go dey imposed on di perpetrators of di acts of torture and violation of human rights.

Oyigbo crises also dey covered?Wit di violence wey follow di EndSars protests for Oyigbo local goment on 21 October, 2020 and di complaint of human rights abuse for dia during di 24 hour total curfew di Rivers State Goment impose dia, di Nigerian Bar Association bin wan hold public hearing for Oyigbo so pipo wey fall victim for come tok wetin happen to dem but dem later cancel di public hearing.