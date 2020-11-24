US immigration visa bond: Donald Trump new policy go affect dis list of African kontries
America President Donald Trump don issue one new temporary rule on top tourist and business travellers from some kontris mostly for Africa.
Dis new rule go make tourist pay a bond (moni) as much as $15,000 before dem go fit visit or enta di United States.
Di U.S. State Department tok am on Monday say di temporary final rule, go start from Dec. 24 and e go last till June 24.
America bin target kontris wey dia nationals get higher rates of overstaying, pipo wey get B-2 visa as tourist and B-1 visa as business travelers.
Oga Trump administration say di six-month pilot program go test how di bonds go work against pipo wey dey overstay dia visa.
See di African kontris wey di visa bond go affect
- Angola
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cape Verde
- Chad
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Djibouti
- Eritrea
- Gambia
- Guinea Bissau
- Liberia
- Libya
- Mauritania
- Papua New Guinea
- Sao Tome
- Sudan
Trump, wey lose im re-election bid dis month bin make immigration kasala as a central part of im four-year term for office.
Di President-Elect Joe Biden don promise to change many of di Republican president immigration policies, but e fit take a long time to do am.
E no dey clear if dis policy na one of di tins wey Oga Biden go change but im transition team neva comment on top di bond mata.
Di visa bond rule go allow U.S. consular officers to ask tourist and business travellers from kontries wey dia nationals get "overstay rate" of 10% or higher in 2019 to pay a refundable moni of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000.