US immigration visa bond: Donald Trump new policy go affect dis list of African kontries

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

America President Donald Trump don issue one new temporary rule on top tourist and business travellers from some kontris mostly for Africa.

Dis new rule go make tourist pay a bond (moni) as much as $15,000 before dem go fit visit or enta di United States.

Di U.S. State Department tok am on Monday say di temporary final rule, go start from Dec. 24 and e go last till June 24.

America bin target kontris wey dia nationals get higher rates of overstaying, pipo wey get B-2 visa as tourist and B-1 visa as business travelers.

Oga Trump administration say di six-month pilot program go test how di bonds go work against pipo wey dey overstay dia visa.

See di African kontris wey di visa bond go affect

Angola

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chad

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Eritrea

Gambia

Guinea Bissau

Liberia

Libya

Mauritania

Papua New Guinea

Sao Tome

Sudan

Trump, wey lose im re-election bid dis month bin make immigration kasala as a central part of im four-year term for office.

Di President-Elect Joe Biden don promise to change many of di Republican president immigration policies, but e fit take a long time to do am.

E no dey clear if dis policy na one of di tins wey Oga Biden go change but im transition team neva comment on top di bond mata.