Aisha Yesufu, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim make BBC 100 Women 2020 list

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Di BBC don reveal di list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around di world for year 2020.

Dis year, 100 women dey highlight dos wey don lead change and make difference when times dey rough.

Di name of Nigerian activist and co-convener of di Bring Back Our Girl campaign Aisha Yesufu enta di list.

Dem list her alongside oda ogbonge women like Sanna Marin, Finland Prime Minister wey form parties wey women dey lead, Michelle Yeoh, star of di new Avatar and Marvel films, Sarah Gibert wey be di head of Oxford University coronavirus vaccine research as well as Jane Fonda, wey be climate activist and actress.

Wia dis foto come from, AISHA YESUFU/TWITTER

Di media body recognise Aisha Yesufu role for di End SARS protest wey carry many Nigerians enta street to demand for accountability from di Nigeria Police Force. Dis protest lead to di ban of di controversial Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) wey dey accused of murder, rape and robbery of civilians.

Aisha Yesufu alongside anoda Nigerian actress Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim make di list.

No be only two Nigerian women make di list, di BBC 100 Women list also recognize 18 other women from different African kontris.

Names of other African women for di BBC's 100 Women of 2020

Wia dis foto come from, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim/FACEBOOK

Nigeria- Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim: Uyaiedu na feminist film-maker, director and LGBTQ+ activist, wey dey create stories about marginalised groups for Nigeria.

Sierra- Leone - Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr: She popular for her work as environmentalist. E get one year wen flooding and fires affect millions of people internationally, Freetown mayor Aki-Sawyerr encourage residents to join her campaign to plant one million trees over two years.

Somaliland - Ubah Ali na di co-founder of Solace for Somaliland Girls, foundation wey dey committed to eradicating all forms of female genital mutilation (FGM) across communities for Somaliland, through education and empowerment.

Zimbabwe - Tsitsi Dangarembga: she be writer, film-maker and cultural activist wey don win plenty awards wit her books. She dey among pipo wey dem detain dis year sake of say she follow protest against goment wey dem accuse of corruption and bad governance.

Wia dis foto come from, Angélique Kidjo/TWITTER

Benin - Angélique Kidjo: Four-time Grammy award winner Angélique Kidjo na one of di greatest artists for international music today. Angelique also dey advocate on behalf of children as a Unicef ambassador, and through her own charitable foundation, Batonga, wey dey support di education of young girls in Africa.

Somalia - Ilwad Elman: young female leader wey dey forefront for di Somali peace process. She be peace activist.

Tanzania - Rebeca Gyumi: She be lawyer and advocate for gender equality. For 2019, her NGO win court case wey ban child marriages and raise di minimum age to 18.

Kenya: Jemimah Kariuki: Doctor wey start free ambulance service wen she notice say health care dey delayed sake of limited transportation service.

Wia dis foto come from, NADEEN ASHRAF/INSTAGRAM

Egypt - Nadeen Ashraf: Nadeen na philosophy student, she open Instagram account wia women for Egypt fit share dia stories of sexual harassment.

Ethiopia - Loza Abera Geinore: Dem born Loza Abera Geinore for one small town in southern Ethiopia. She bin play for Hawassa City SC for di Ethiopian Women Premier League for two seasons, and that time she become di club top goal scorer. She be professional footballer, and member of di Ethiopian national women team.

Egypt - Maggie Gobran: Mama Maggie Gobran don devote her life to transforming di lives of marginalised children for Egypt. She leave her better life and better career to dey look afta children. She go wash dia legs, look dia eyes and tell dem say dem dey important. Since 1989, Mama Maggie and her team don do things wey don change di lives of hundreds of thousands of children, she dey provide psychological wellness, education, healthcare and, above all, dignity for children.

Zambia - Mulenga Kapwepwe: She follow join establish di Zambian Women History Museum, wey dem hail for 2020 as part of women contribution to di nation. She also build libraries for children for di Zambian capital, Lusaka.

Wia dis foto come from, JOSINA MACHEL/INSTAGRAM

Mozambique - Josina Machel: She dey always fight for women's right. Joshina na survivor of domestic violence and she get organisation wey dey help bring about social change wit regard to gender-based violence, and she dey create safe havens for survivors of violence in communities across southern Africa.

South Africa - Bulelwa Mkutukana: Successful South Africa singer and song writer wey don use her songs speak about violence against women for di kontri.

DR Congo - Douce Namwezi N'Ibamba: Multimedia journalist and di founder of Uwezo Afrika Initiative, one non-profit venture wey dey promote women empowerment through journalism, job training and social entrepreneurship. She dey fight taboos wey surround menstruation by making sexual education and hygiene kits available to students and women for di Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya - Phyllis Omido: Phyllis Omido na founder and executive director of di Center for Justice Governance and Environmental Action (CJGEA), she dey advocate for di environmental and socio-economic rights of marginalised communities affected by Kenya extractive industries.

Wia dis foto come from, VANESSA NAKATE/INSTAGRAM

Uganda - Vanessa Nakate: Di 23 year old na climate activist from Uganda and founder of di Africa-based Rise Up Movement. She dey do campaigns internationally to show di impacts of climate change for Africa.

Uganda - Ethelreda Nakimuli-Mpungu: Dr Ethel Nakimuli-Mpungu of Makerere University for Uganda, bin make therapy more cultural appropriate particularly for pipo wey dey live wit HIV and depression.