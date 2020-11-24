South-South govnors demand restructuring, odas from Buhari goment

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH PRESS Wetin we call dis foto, South-South govnors for di meeting

Governors of di six states wey make up di south-south geopolitical zone of Nigeria don ask di federal goment to relocate di headquarters of all di oil multinational companies to dia operational bases for di South-South region.

Chairman of di South-South Governors forum and Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa state dia position for di meeting between Governors and leaders of di South South region wit di Presidential delegation wey include all di ministers from di region, wey di Chief of Staff to di President, Amb. Ibrahim Gambari lead.

Dis meeting suppose hold last week but at di last moment, di Presidential team cancel am because of emergency security meeting and dis come make leaders of di South South para well well and dem ask Federal Goment to apologise to dem before dem go reconvene di meeting.

Amb. Gambari say na President Buhari naim send dem to consult wit representatives of di pipo of di region regarding di End SARS protests and di violence wey follow di protest for many States for di South-South and im commend di Governors for di way dem handle am.

Apart from di EndSars issue, Gambari say di President also want oda concerns wey pipo for di region get like di environmental degradation among oda tins.

Di meeting wey hold for Goment House Port Harcourt see all di six Governors of di South South region in attendance and make some demands:

Di immediate relocation of government -owned oil subsidiaries from Lagos and Abuja to di South South region

Immediate completion of di East-West roadway wey still dey under construction.

Immediate privatisation of di two refineries for Port Harcourt and di one for Warri so e go function well.

Call for release of all funds wey dey due to NDDC and henceforth, come add say NDDC must do project after dem don do consultation wit di State Governors.

Reactivation of sea ports for Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri as well as di Lagos to Calabar railine

Dem also say true federalism, resource control, fair revenue sharing and State Police, na best ingredients to achieve better Nigeria.

Di Governors also ask for di immediate implementation of di consent judgement of di Supreme Court to allow di south-south region to get dia share of di $55 billion shortfall of collection on deep offshore and inland basin production sharing contracts.

also demand for restructuring in line wit di principle of true federalism as na dat one fit guarantee peace, security and stability for di kontri.