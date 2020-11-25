Grammy Nominations 2021: Beyonce, Chika & odas dey Nominations list - Check out who dey lead and who be Chika
Jane Chika Oranika popularly known as Chika dey among di nominees for di 2021 Grammy Awards togeda with Nigerian Singer, Burna boy.
Chika get nomination under di category of best new artist while Burna Boy album, 'Twice as Tall' na im get di nomination under di category of Best Global Music Award.
Who be Chika
Chika na 23-year-old rapper, model, and actress from Montgomery, Alabama. Dem born her on March 9, 1997 and her parent na Nigerian immigrants wey raise her for America.
According to one of her interview with Rolling Stone, Chika describe her upbringing as black, queer, plus-size woman as "no joke."
Wen she be young girl, she enter trouble for school wen she put up "Black Lives Matter" flag inside di hallway; "I remember di shift between my mom wey vex about dat to her trying to understand wetin I do," Chika tok.
"I explain to her say I feel like my dad fit be Eric Garner, and dat I need to say something. My parents dey always hear me out for dat reason."
Who dey lead for di nomination List
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa na im dey lead di nominations for di 2021 Grammy Awards.
Beyoncé dey lead with nine (9) nominations overall, including four for Black Parade, one protest anthem wey she release during di height of di Black Lives Matter protests dis summer.
Taylor Swift dey lead with six (6) nominations, and she fit win di album of di year for di third time with her lockdown album Folklore.
Dua Lipa also pick up six (6) nominations for di disco-tinged Future Nostalgia.
Rapper Roddy Ricch tie with Swift and Lipa on six (6) nominations, majority of im nomination recognise im hit single The Box, wey spend 11 weeks for number one early dis year.
But disappointment dey for R&B star The Weekend, wey completely dey shut out, upon say im get di biggest-selling album of 2020 for US with After Hours.
Pipo bin dey expect The Weekend to dominate di main categories, afta e bin don collect multiple awards for both di MTV VMAs and American Music Awards dis year.
Beta news dey for Billie Eilish, wey pick up multiple nominations for her single Everything I Wanted, plus her Bond theme No Time To Die.
Billie Eilish wey be 18-year-old make history early dis year by becoming di first female artist to win all four of di Grammys main categories - best new artist, song of di year, record of di year and best album.
Grammy Nominees for different categories for 2021
Record of di year
- Black Parade - Beyoncé
- Colors - Black Pumas
- Rockstar - DaBaby ft Roddy Ricch
- Say So - Doja Cat
- Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- Circles - Post Malone
- Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyoncé
Song of di year
- Black Parade - Beyoncé
- The Box - Roddy Ricch
- Cardigan - Taylor Swift
- Circles - Post Malone
- Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
- Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
- I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.
- If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe ft Julia Michaels
Album of di year
- Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
- Black Pumas - Black Pumas
- Everyday Life - Coldplay
- Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier
- Women In Music Pt III - Haim
- Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
- Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
- Folklore - Taylor Swift
Best new artist
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Global Music Album
Dis na for albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental global music recordings.
- FU Chronicles — Antibalas
- Twice As Tall — Burna Boy
- Agora — Bebel Gilberto
- Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar
- Amadjar — Tinariwen
Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums wey contain at least 51% playing of new pop vocal recordings.
- Changes — Justin Bieber
- Chromatica — Lady Gaga
- Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
- Fine Line — Harry Styles
- Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or tracks only.
- "Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- "Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
- "Dynamite" — BTS
- "Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
- "Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
- According to Grammy Awards organizers, dem go announce di latest winners for di 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony on 31 January, 2021.
- Comedian Trevor Noah na im go host di show, di Recording Academy announce.
Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums.
- Kick I — Arca
- Planet's Mad — Baauer
- Energy — Disclosure
- Bubba — Kaytranada
- Good Faith — Madeon
Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
- "Shameika" — Fiona Apple
- "Not" — Big Thief
- "Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
- "The Steps" — HAIM
- "Stay High" — Brittany Howard
- "Daylight" — Grace Potter
Best Progressive R&B Album
For album wey contain at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
- Chilombo —Jhené Aiko
- Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle
- Free Nationals — Free Nationals
- F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
- It Is What It Is — Thundercat
Best Rap Performance
For rap performance. Singles or tracks only.
- "Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
- "Bop" — DaBaby
- "What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow
- "The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby
- "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
- "Dior" — Pop Smoke
Best Country Album
For album wey contain at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.
- Lady Like— Ingrid Andress
- Your Life Is A Record— Brandy Clark
- Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
- Nightfall— Little Big Town
- Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
- Ona — Thana Alexa
- Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
- Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy
- Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- What's The Hurry — Kenny Washington
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop or urban recordings.
- YHLQMDLG— Bad Bunny
- Por Primera Vez — Camilo
- Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
- Pausa — Ricky Martin
- 3:33 — Debi Nova
Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or tracks only.
- "Yummy" — Justin Bieber
- "Say So" — Doja Cat
- "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
- "Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
- "Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles
- "Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
Best Americana Album
For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
- Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews
- Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger
- World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz
- El Dorado — Marcus King
- Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams
Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
- Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito
- Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band
- The Juice — G. Love
- Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette
- Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars
Best Spoken Word Album
Include poetry, audio books and storytelling.
- Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea
- Alex Trebek - The Answer Is... — Ken Jennings
- Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow
- Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow
- Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
- "Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend
- "Black Parade" — Beyoncé
- "All I Need" — Jacob Collier ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign
- "Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
- "See Me" — Emily King
Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to di artist, video director and video producer.
- Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys
- Black Is King — Beyoncé
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt
- That Little Ol' Band From Texas — ZZ Top
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
- Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
- True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.
- American Standard — James Taylor
- Unfollow The Rules — Rufus Wainwright
- Judy — Renée Zellweger
Best Rock Album
For album wey contain at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard
- rock or metal recordings.
- A Hero's Death — Fontaines D.C.
- Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka
- Daylight — Grace Potter
- Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson
- The New Abnormal — The Strokes