Grammy Nominations 2021: Beyonce, Chika & odas dey Nominations list - Check out who dey lead and who be Chika

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jane Chika Oranika popularly known as Chika dey among di nominees for di 2021 Grammy Awards togeda with Nigerian Singer, Burna boy.

Chika get nomination under di category of best new artist while Burna Boy album, 'Twice as Tall' na im get di nomination under di category of Best Global Music Award.

Who be Chika

Wia dis foto come from, Pascal Le Segretain Wetin we call dis foto, Jane Chika Oranika speak on stage for di BoF 500 Symposium for Galeries Lafayette on September 29, 2019

Chika na 23-year-old rapper, model, and actress from Montgomery, Alabama. Dem born her on March 9, 1997 and her parent na Nigerian immigrants wey raise her for America.

According to one of her interview with Rolling Stone, Chika describe her upbringing as black, queer, plus-size woman as "no joke."

Wen she be young girl, she enter trouble for school wen she put up "Black Lives Matter" flag inside di hallway; "I remember di shift between my mom wey vex about dat to her trying to understand wetin I do," Chika tok.

"I explain to her say I feel like my dad fit be Eric Garner, and dat I need to say something. My parents dey always hear me out for dat reason."

Who dey lead for di nomination List

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa na im dey lead di nominations for di 2021 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé dey lead with nine (9) nominations overall, including four for Black Parade, one protest anthem wey she release during di height of di Black Lives Matter protests dis summer.

Taylor Swift dey lead with six (6) nominations, and she fit win di album of di year for di third time with her lockdown album Folklore.

Dua Lipa also pick up six (6) nominations for di disco-tinged Future Nostalgia.

Rapper Roddy Ricch tie with Swift and Lipa on six (6) nominations, majority of im nomination recognise im hit single The Box, wey spend 11 weeks for number one early dis year.

But disappointment dey for R&B star The Weekend, wey completely dey shut out, upon say im get di biggest-selling album of 2020 for US with After Hours.

Pipo bin dey expect The Weekend to dominate di main categories, afta e bin don collect multiple awards for both di MTV VMAs and American Music Awards dis year.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Weeknd Blinding Lights na di longest-running top 10 hit for US chart history

Beta news dey for Billie Eilish, wey pick up multiple nominations for her single Everything I Wanted, plus her Bond theme No Time To Die.

Billie Eilish wey be 18-year-old make history early dis year by becoming di first female artist to win all four of di Grammys main categories - best new artist, song of di year, record of di year and best album.

Grammy Nominees for different categories for 2021

Record of di year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

Colors - Black Pumas

Rockstar - DaBaby ft Roddy Ricch

Say So - Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Circles - Post Malone

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyoncé

Song of di year

Black Parade - Beyoncé

The Box - Roddy Ricch

Cardigan - Taylor Swift

Circles - Post Malone

Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.

If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe ft Julia Michaels

Album of di year

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas - Black Pumas

Everyday Life - Coldplay

Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt III - Haim

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

Folklore - Taylor Swift

Best new artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Wia dis foto come from, Jason Mendez Wetin we call dis foto, Chika perform for di Commodore Barry Park on August 24, 2019 inside New York City.

Best Global Music Album

Dis na for albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental global music recordings.

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice As Tall — Burna Boy

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums wey contain at least 51% playing of new pop vocal recordings.

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or tracks only.

"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

According to Grammy Awards organizers, dem go announce di latest winners for di 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony on 31 January, 2021.

Comedian Trevor Noah na im go host di show, di Recording Academy announce.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dua Lipa

Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums.

Kick I — Arca

Planet's Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album

For album wey contain at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

Chilombo —Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Best Rap Performance

For rap performance. Singles or tracks only.

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

Wia dis foto come from, Barcroft Media Wetin we call dis foto, Megan Thee Stallion during di 2019 American Music Awards for at Microsoft Theater

Best Country Album

For album wey contain at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

Lady Like— Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record— Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall— Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

Ona — Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's The Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop or urban recordings.

YHLQMDLG— Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or tracks only.

"Yummy" — Justin Bieber

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taylor Swift

Best Americana Album

For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Spoken Word Album

Include poetry, audio books and storytelling.

Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek - The Answer Is... — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Beyonce

Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to di artist, video director and video producer.

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol' Band From Texas — ZZ Top

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums wey contain at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard — James Taylor

Unfollow The Rules — Rufus Wainwright

Judy — Renée Zellweger

Best Rock Album

For album wey contain at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard