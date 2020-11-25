Fifa Best awards: Ronaldo, Messi, Salah and Mane make Fifa Best awards nominees list

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Liverpool players Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah don make di shortlist for di nominees for Best Fifa Footballl awards for 2020.

Dis na di second time in di last two years wey di Egyptian and di Senegalese player go make di shortlist.

FIFA also reveal di candidates shortlisted for seven of di individual trophies wey dem go present for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ ceremony on 17 December 2020.

Two expert panels - one for women's football and one for men's football - na dem select di candidates for each category.

Public voting dey open on FIFA.com and go run until 9 December 2020 (23:59 CET).

FIFA go announce di three finalists for each of di seven categories on 11 December 2020.

The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 go take place on 17 December, 2020.

Di nominees dey listed below in alphabetical order:

Di Best FIFA Men's Player:

•Thiago Alcântara (Spain / FC Bayern München / Liverpool FC)

•Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

•Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

•Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

•Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC)

•Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

•Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

•Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

•Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid CF)

•Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC )

•Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool FC)

Best FIFA Women's Player:

•Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

•Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

•Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

•Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

•Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

•Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

•Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

•Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais)

•Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais)

•Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

•Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper:

•Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

•Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

•Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

•Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / VfL Wolfsburg / Atlético de Madrid Femenino)

•Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

•Ellie Roebuck (England / Manchester City WFC)

Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper:

•Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

•Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

•Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris Saint-Germain)

•Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

•Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

•Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany / FC Barcelona)

Best FIFA Women's Coach:

•Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

•Rita Guarino (Italy / Juventus Women)

•Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

•Stephan Lerch (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

•Hege Riise (Norway / LSK Kvinner)

•Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

•Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

Best FIFA Men's Coach:

•Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

•Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München)

•Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

•Julen Lopetegui (Spain / Sevilla FC)

•Zinedine Zidane (France / Real Madrid CF)

FIFA Puskás Award

Who go succeed 2019 winner Daniel Zsóri to take home di coveted crown dis year? Di eleven-goal shortlist for di best goal of di year also don dey revealed:

•Shirley Cruz (CRC) - Costa Rica v. Panama [Concacaf Women's Olympic qualifying] (28 January 2020)

•Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) - Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão - Brazil] (25 August 2019)

•Jordan Flores (ENG) - Shamrock Rovers FC v. Dundalk FC [League of Ireland] (28 February 2020)

•André-Pierre Gignac (FRA) - UANL Tigres v. Pumas UNAM [Liga MX - Mexico] (1 March 2020)

•Sophie Ingle (WAL) - Arsenal WFC v. Chelsea FC Women [FA Women's Super League - England] (19 January 2020)

•Zlatko Junuzović (AUT) - SK Rapid Wien v. FC Red Bull Salzburg [Bundesliga - Austria] (24 June 2020)

•Hlompho Kekana (RSA) - Mamelodi Sundowns FC v. Cape Town City FC [South African Premier Soccer League] (20 August 2019)

•Son Heung-min (KOR) - Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League - England] (7 December 2019)

•Leonel Quiñónez (ECU) - Universidad Católica v. CSD Macará [Serie A - Ecuador] (19 August 2019)

•Luis Suárez (URU) - FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga - Spain] (7 December 2019)

•Caroline Weir (SCO) - Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC [FA Women's Super League - England] (7 September 2019)

Dem go select di winner of di FIFA Puskás Award through international jury comprising a panel of FIFA Legends and by di fans from all over di world wey register on FIFA.com.