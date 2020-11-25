Meghan Markle miscarriage: Duchess of Sussex narrate her 'pain and grief'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Duchess of Sussex don reveal say she get miscarriage for July, she write for one article say she feel "an almost unbearable grief".

"I know, as I hold my firstborn child, say I dey lose my second," Meghan tok for one piece wey she do wit New York Times.

She describe how she watch her "husband heart break as e try to hold di shattered pieces of mine".

Meghan write say "loss and pain don affect every one of us in 2020".

Di 39-year-old share her experience to beg pipo to "dey always ask das, 'you dey OK?'"

One pesin wey dey close to di Duchess confam to di BBC say she dey currently dey in good health.

Di couple bin take time to process wetin happun for July and as dem come to appreciate how common miscarriage be, dem wan tok about am publicly, di pesin add am.

Di Duchess and Prince Harry, di Duke of Sussex, bin move to California to live away from di media spotlight, afta dem step back as senior royals for January.

Dem born dia first child, Archie, on 6 May 2019.

See wetin dey inside di article

Di duchess begin her article as she describe one "sharp cramp" she feel as she dey look afta Archie.

"I drop to di floor wit am for my arms, I sing am song to keep us both calm, di cheerful tune no dey in line to my feeling say something no dey right," she write.

"Hours later, I lie for di hospital bed, hold my husband hand. I feel im palm and kiss im knuckles, as both of us dey cry.

"As I dey look at di cold white walls, my eyes wonder. I try to imagine how we go heal."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di duke and duchess visit southern Africa in 2019 wit dia son Archie

Di Duchess continue: "Losing a child mean to carry an almost unbearable grief, wey so many pipo dey experience but few pipo dey tok about am.

"In di pain of our loss, my husband and I discover say in a room wia 100 women dey, 10 to 20 of dem fit don suffer from miscarriage.

"Yet despite as di pain dey common, di conversation don become taboo, pipo dey shame to tok about am, and dem go dey mourn alone.

"Some don bravely share dia stories; dem don open di door, to know say if one pesin speak truth, E give license for all of us to do di same."

Di duchess also tok about one TV interview wia one journalist ask if she dey ok, during her tour of South Africa last year.

She say dem ask her dat question at a time wen she bin dey "try to keep a brave face for di very public eye".

"I answer am honestly, and I no know say plenti pipo go fit relate wit wetin I tok - new moms and older ones, and anyone wey bin don dey suffer silently," she tok.

Di duchess na di second member of di Royal Family to open up about miscarriage.