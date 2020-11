Senator Elisha Abbo decamp from PDP to APC - See why di Nigerian senator take dis decision

Wia dis foto come from, Senator Elisha

Senator Elisha Abbo don announce im defection from di opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

For inside letter wey im address to di National assembly, di Senator wey dey represent Adamawa North for di Senate announce say im don comot from di PDP.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read di letter during Wednesday plenary session.

For inside di letter, Senator Abbo say im decision to join di APC dey come sake of how dia Adamawa state Governor Umaru Fintiri dey mismanage di PDP party for di state.

Senator Abbo bin dey for news last year sake of say im assault one woman for one adult toy shop for Abuja, di kontri capital.

But im explain give BBC Pidgin say "Dis tin happun long before I become senator, not now. Dem no report am dat time, na now I win election dem go dig up di video. E happun for Abuja, Bannex Plaza on March 11, 2019."

One High Court for Abuja award N50 million damages against Senator Abbo, as compensation to Osimibibra Warmate, di female attendant for di sex-toy shop, wey im assault.