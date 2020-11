Chisom Chukwuneke death: Her Father reveal how im 2019 WAEC star daughter suffer leukaemia cancer pains during exams

Wia dis foto come from, Felix Chukwuneke

"She dey quiet... and very intelligent...she always want di best for di African child, and na why e surprise me say dis kain tin happen to her"

Dis na di words of Prof Felix Chukwuneke, di father of Chisom Chukwuneke wey her results of seven A1 for di 2019 WASSC become big tori last year.

Di first child of her family, Chisom results na one of di best wey Nigeria students produce for di West African examination for secondary students wey wan enter university.

Wia dis foto come from, Felix Chukwuneke

Dat kain result mean say e no go hard Chisom to study anything she want, not to talk of scholarship wey she go don get. But all dat no fit happun now as 17-year-old Enugu die as a result of leukaemia for October 2020.

Di grief na one wey di family need to deal with togeda - along with im wife and second daughter, Chiamaka, wey also make di best WASSC result in her school for 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Felix Chukwuneke

'Seriously sick during exams'

Inside exclusive wit BBC Pidgin, her papa tok of how im pikin na "exceptionally intelligent girl" wey dey always consider odas and she want di best for oda pikin.

E go come as shock to many to know say di 7 A1 score wey everybody dey celebrate say Chisom collect during her 2019 exams, na one wey come wit tears and pain.

She bin dey seriously sick, even before dem start [exams] because e start for February. In fact di day wey she write further maths, I give am injections.

Wia dis foto come from, Felix Chukwuneke

From software engineering to medicine

Chisom papa tell BBC Pidgin how im daughter bin wan grow up to be software engineer but wen she torchlight how healthcare situation be for Nigeria and her own medical condition, she decide to change course and go for medicine.

Such na di kain kind spirit wey Chisom get and tributes don dey pour enta for her - from her school to those wey sabi her.

Her father write im own tribute on 22 November for Facebook wia e say of im first daughter "Today your name dey written in Gold over dia."

Di touching tribute from Oga Chukwuneke, wey imself na dentistry surgeon and dean for University of Nigeria Nsukka, tok about how for small time e be like say Chisom wan recover during treatment.

But di leukaemia, wey bi cancer of di blood, return even stronger.