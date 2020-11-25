Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta explain why e dey close down im personal twitter account

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta don close im personal Twitter.

Oga Kenyatta on Wednesday explain say im close di account sake of insults.

E say di insults on Twitter dey always vex am and im no dey fit sleep.

"I go rather tok to my wife, sleep and wake up for morning to work," he tok for Swahili.

Di head of state's personal twitter account get more dan three million followers but e don deactivate am and im administration now dey use State House account, wey get around one million followers.

Goment communication team no for any time tok di reason why di President account no dey active.