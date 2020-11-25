Diego Maradona dead: Argentina football legend die at di age of 60

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Argentina ex-football star Diego Maradona do die at di age of 60.

Di former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager bin successful do surgery ontop one brain blood clot early in November.

Afta dat one, dem come announce say dem go treat am for alcohol dependency.

One of di greatest players of all time, Maradona be captain wen Argentina win di World Cup, dem produce some ogbonge individual performances.

Wia dis foto come from, Rex Features Wetin we call dis foto, Diego Maradona kissing the World Cup after victory in 1986

E play for Barcelona and Napoli during im club career, e win two Serie A titles with di Italian side.

For statement ontop social media, di Argentine Football Association express "dia deepest sorrow for di death of our legend", dem add say: "You will always be in our hearts."

E score 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing dem in four World Cups.

Maradona lead im kontri to di 1990 final in Italy, wia West Germany beat dem, before captaining dem again in di United States in 1994, but dem send am go home afta e fail drugs test for ephedrine.

During di second half of im career, Maradona struggle with cocaine addiction and dem ban am for 15 months afta e test positive for di drug in 1991.