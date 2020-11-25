Newspaper vendor Ifeanyi Chukwu wife wey Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila security aide shoot dead her husband want justice
Josephine Ifeanyi - di wife of di dead newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Chukwu dey in deep sorrow, days afta security aide to Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila shot am die while e dey sell newspaper for Abuja.
She say her entire world don end and her dream to grow old wit her husband don dabaru - all she want na justice for her late husband.
She say Ifeanyi bin leave im village for Ebonyi state to Abuja 7 years ago to come hustle take care of im poor parents wey till date, no get roof over dia head.