International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020: 'Di beatings start after i refuse my husband anal sex'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Sabira Halilu (not real name) na 37 year old woman wey dey stay Kaduna for northern Nigeria with her 4 children and for di past two months na for uncompleted building she dey stay after she run comot from her husband house.

According to Sabira, wetin make her run leave her husband house na beatings after she no gree am have anal sex with her.

"My parents marry me off at the age of 15 and dis year for make am 10 years wey I dey with my husband and God bless us with 4 children."

"My problem start 2 years ago after my husband wey be truck driver start to request say e wan sex me from my anus and I tell am say I no gree."

"From dia na im all kain of beatings start, anytime e request I say no, e go start to beat me, I come go report am to Police for Marraban Jos wey we dey stay."

Di mother of 4 say Police bin invite her husband on di mata but when e come e give dem one 'silly' reason as to why e dey request anal sex from her.

"After Police invite am e go meet dem, dem ask am why e dey make dat kain stupid request e come tok say na because e no wan make I born again."

"Dem come ask am say why not make me and him do family planning, after dem warn am say make e no try am again."

But dat no be di end of di problem for Sabira as di husband no stop to make di request for anal sex or beat her if she refuse.

"As I see say e no wan change, I go meet police for di second time, dem tok say make I leave am to God, na so I pack all my children leave him house."

Di woman wey dey beg on Kaduna streets for now say di father don run leave Marraban Jos town wey dem dey and im number no dey ever connect.

"E don leave di town and di last thing wey e tell me na say i dey comot go disgrace am for everywhere by telling pipo wetin e dey do."

On whether e don officially divorce her, she say wetin e tell her wen dem last speak 2 months ago na say make she just marry anoda pesin.

"E just tell me say make I marry if I get anoda pesin, e no follow di usual way wey divorce suppose happun for our culture and religion."

Every November 25 na day wey United Nations set aside for di elimination of violence against women all over di world.