UK Parliament no dey speak for United Kingdom goment - Geoffrey Onyeama

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama don react to di recent tok-tok wey UK parliament do on top #EndSARS protest, say di parliament no be di mouthpiece of British goment.

Oga Geoffrey Onyeama, tok dis one for Abuja on Wednesday as e dey answer question from tori pipo on top debate wey United Kingdom parliament do for EndSars protest.

"On di issue of UK parliament, yes we don reach out to di UK goment on dis question and I think di meeting wey happun na for parliamentarians and dey don't speak for di UK goment," di minister tok.

Geoffrey Onyeama add say Nigeria goment don brief di British goment everi-everi wey happun during di protest against Police brutality.

"There was UK parliamentarian meeting and di UK goment wey dey in charge of di United Kingdom don also hear di side of di Nigeria goment regarding everything wey happun."

"So we dey in touch with dem and dey engage with dem."

E say di lawmakers for United Kingdom dey free to sidon tok about any mata and tok dia mind but dem no fit speak for di goment.

"But of course, you know say for any democracy di members of parliament dey able to also air dia views but wetin dey important be say, na to make sure say balanced pictures dey available to dem all before dem take dia decision."

Oga Onyeama dey tok all dis one afta UK parliamentarians debate about sanction against Nigerian authorities and security agencies ova di human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings during di #EndSARS protests wey happun for October for different parts of Nigeria.

On Monday, one member of di UK parliament, Theresa Villers, inform di lawmakers say about 220,330 pipo don sign one e-petition and dey get credible case.