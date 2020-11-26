Rivers State news today: How unknown mother dump new born baby for dustbin for Ikwerre Road

Di Divisional Police headquarters for Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State don evacuate di deadi body of a day old baby boy wey unknown woman dump for dustbin along di median of Ikwerre road.

Pipo wey dey live around di area discover di baby wen dem come troway refuse around 9pm for di night of Wednesday 25 November 2020 come raise alarm.

Prince Wiro of Centre For Basic Rights And Accountability Campaign wey go see di dead pikin tell BBC Pidgin say wen dem first discover di pikin, a baby boy, im bin still dey alive dey cry but by di time im and police reach dia, di pikin don die as crowd gada dey cry, dey curse di mama and dis come cause serious traffic jam for di area.

Wiro say dis na di height of wickedness as dem discover some injection sachets and syringes come add say e dey inhuman especially for time many pipo dey find pikin and na serious crime against child rights.

"Dis na something wey dey happen for life and na mistake," na so Wiro tok.

"We dey always advise young girls to always use contraceptives but even if e happen, we dey advise dem to go Ministry of Social Welfare, FIDA or Port Harcourt Children's Home as dem fit get help from dia instead of to troway di pikin for dustbin.

"Because many women dey wey dey look for such pikin and many of dem dey pay as much as two million to get am through illegal means. E be like trend wey don dey happen so we dey beg dem make dem no waste di pikin life like dat." Im tok.