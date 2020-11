Ghana Elections 2020: “If I dey in bed plus govment, like I born two kids by now’ – Ghana EC Chairperson shade critics

Since her appointment for 2018, some political elements dey speculate say she dey do de biding of govment.

Chairperson for de Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Mensa lash out at critics who dey say dem no dey trust am sake of check like she dey in bed plus govment.

President Akufo-Addo nominate Mrs Jean Mensa in 2018 after dem remove de former EC Boss, Charlotte Osei over procurement breaches den stuff.

"If like I dey in bed plus govment, like I born two kids by now," EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa talk journalists.

De suspicion come make thick after she champion de decision to compile new voters register. Despite say opposition den some civic society organisations raise objection to dis move, but EC no give dem face.

Opposition NDC leader, John Mahama join others accuse de Commission say dem turn dema body into tool wey govment dey take push agenda.

Wia dis foto come from, Govment of Ghana

Mrs Mensa explain say e be impossible to rig de elections give any political party, she add say some media houses saf develop technology which dem fit dey take know de results even before EC go announce election results.

With such technology in de hands of some media houses den stuff, she argue say e be impossible to try and even rig elections which already be impossible sake of political parties be part of de electoral process from start to finish.

Ghanaians over de years dey suspect de actions of de Electoral Commission since 2012.