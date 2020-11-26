Maradona Death : Wetin kill Maradona Diego

Football fans around di world dey mourn di death of obonge football star and one of di greatest players of all time Diego Maradona wey die for di age of 60.

Di former Argentina player and World Cup winner die on Wednesday sake of heart attack for im Buenos Aires home afta im don suffer plenty years of health challenge.

Im death dey come two weeks afta dem discharge am from hospital afta one successful brain surgery and plan dey to treat am for alcohol dependency.

Maradona, play for clubs like Barcelona and Napoli, and na im be captain when Argentina win di 1986 World Cup, wey dem score di popular 'Hand of God' goal against England for di quarter-finals.

Diego no look afta himself very well, but football sef no take care of am. For many years wen e still dey play for Argentina, Spain and Italy, dem dey always inject am wit different kain drugs sake of di pain wey dey always worry am and most time im no sabi di injection dem dey chook am.