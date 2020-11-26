Motara video: Interesting facts to know about social media influencer wey do long throat for child beggar

Wia dis foto come from, Motara

Nigeria social media influencer, Omotara, popularly known as Motara bin enta kasala afta di video of wia she dey do longer throat for one child beggar surface on social media.

Motara na popular socialite, wey her social media posts dey totori her fans.

Wetin we know about Omotara?

For interview wit BBC Pidgin, Motara reveal say she be 25 years of age.

She grow up for Ibadan, South West of Nigeria.

She also tok say she study microbiology for di Polytechnic of Ibadan.

Motara bin tok about her family say wen she be six years old, her papa abandon dem and her brother.

"My mama dey hawk for Ogunpa market to take care of me and my kid brother, she no get anybody, nobody!!", she tok.

"She bin dey take care of us , HAWKING o, we no get anything but we bi dey satisfied"

"We bin dey in POORverty, no be poverty", she add am.

Omotara reveal for one long post wey she write on her social media page, say dem bin dey live for one room apartment wia her mama rent for olomi academy for Ibadan.

She say bin suffer depression during her final year for school wen she need money to complete her project but her uncle wey promise to send her money die.

" I bin wan run mad, I dey angry wit di world, at everything,, I become suicidal".

Motara say even though things don become better for her family, her 56 year old mum still dey hawk.

Days afta she tok about her family and how she bin grow up, di video of how Motara take mock a child beggar surface for social media and dis make pipo para.

Although she bin don apologise say she regret her action.

"I just wan apologize because evritin just dey happen fast fast. I no even know what else to do. I don go look for di girl. I go on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and I go still go there today", she tell BBC Pidgin.

Sake of di viral video, she lose her endorsement job wit one local soda drink company wia she bin dey work as dia Public Relation Officer (PRO).