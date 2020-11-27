Black Friday: Why Nigeria Islam Hisbah Police fit feel say di market day no dey holy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Around di world, many culture and tradition see di colour black as something wey no dey good, maybe even something wey dey evil. Whereas 'white' mean good and holy.

Dis fit be why Hisbah board, wey be joinbodi of Islam police wey dey operate for northern Nigeria, get problem wit di word 'black'.

One radio station go don shock afta dem receive letter from di Kano State Hisbah board wey draw ear give dem not to call 27 November as 'Black Friday' again because Friday na holy day to dem as Muslims.

Di Black Friday wey Kano-based Cool FM station fit don dey tok about na di popular day of cheap market wey originally start for America but now don spread reach many kontris of di world, including Nigeria.

Why American pipo call di day 'black'?

Black Friday na di next day afta di US tradition of Thanksgiving Day wey dey always happen on Thursday. And di following Friday dey mark unofficially, di beginning of holiday season for America.

On Black Friday big big shops for US go reduce price of dia market for 24 hours, wey go force many to rush come buy, and dis one go make di business see profit for di first time in di year.

For accounting, na black biro sabi pipo dey use write money wey business don make, whereas red na im dem dey take write loss. So na dia di black come from; to mean say di business move from red (loss) enter black (profit).

Wetin make Kano Hisbah vex?

Black Friday 2020 sales and shopping parole gatz avoid a repeat of 2019 experience across Kano, north-western Nigeria, according to Islamic police.

Commander General of Hisbah for Kano Sheik Harun Ibn Sina tell BBC say di reason e direct im officers to dey go round shops to monitor how Black Friday sales dey happun na because dem no wan wetin happun last year to repeat.

According to Sheik Harun, di report wey dem get last year [2019] show say e get young pipo wey dey take advantage of di commotion and di rush rush to grab items to use jam bodi with women.

"Di major reason why our officers go dey around those shops today (Friday) na because say we no wan make bodily contacts to dey happun between men and women like last year."