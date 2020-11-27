ASUU Strike update: Nigeria public university lecturers don agree to suspend strike?

Wia dis foto come from, Federal Ministry of Labour

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities and Nigeria goment don reach consensus for all di eight tins wey di union dey demand.

Di Union leader plus goment reach agreement on top di revitalisation moni, earn academic allowances, salary shortfall, issue of state university, UTAS and Payment of salary for Abuja on Friday.

Afta 8 hours meeting, Minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige express optimism say wit di progress wey dem don achieve so far, di strike go soon end.

E explain give journalists say dia meeting dey fruitful and dem see light at di end of di tunnel.

E say dem don do justice to all wetin ASUU dey demand and now na for ASUU to take back everytin wey dem don agree upon to dia organs to rectify and get back to dem soon.

Meanwhile, di ASUU chairman, professor Biodun Ogunyemi say dia meeting wit goment dey fruitful and dem bin yarn on all di feedback dem gada from dia members across di kontri.

E say e get some new issue wey don come up and new proposal wey dem gatz take to dia members to look into before dem get back to goment.

Wetin don happun between ASUU and goment so far

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities and di Nigeria federal goment don dey jam head since di past eight months, and throughout dis period di union remain on strike, as dem insist say dem no go work until goment meet all dia demands.

On March 9 dis year, ASUU begin two weeks warning strike to protests no-pay of salary to lecturers wey no follow for di federal goment Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Dem argue say, IPPIS no go work for lecturers becos e no consider di special way wey universities dey take operate.

As solution, di union suggest make goment find way to integrate di University Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS) wey di lecturer union develop wit IPPIS.

Afta long tok tok wey di two parties hold on November 20, di federal goment finally shift ground small.

Dem offer di Nigerian universities N65bn to take solve some of di lecturers demands.