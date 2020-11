I stand for peace election 2020: Stonebwoy peace walk concert for Ghana election on 7 December - Foto

Wetin we call dis foto, Stoneboy peace concert on Saturday 28 November 2020

"I stand for peace election 2020" train of [Ghana Election 2020] stop over for musician Stonebwoy town of Ashaimana, Accra on Saturday.

Stonebwoy dey do peace walk for Ashaimana ahead of di national elections wey go happun for 7 December, 2020.

Di event na to bring all political parties together to join waka for peace. On dis day all political parties walk as one to uphold Ghana democracy.

Di dancehall king say Ghana need peace for di upcoming election and di best thing to do na to to bring parties together.