Ghana Elections 2020 winner: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo vs John Dramani Mahama - Four unique things about de polls

On December 7, Ghanaians go pour out in dema numbers to make a choice on who go be dema next President.

A total of 12 Presidential candidates dey contest in dis election with hopes say Ghanaians go give dem keys to de Jubilee House.

But out of di 12, candidates of de two top parties, NPP's Nana Akufo-Addo den NDC's John Mahama be favourites.

Dema participation in de election and some prevailing elements dey make dis 2020 election dey make am unique - dis be why.

Déjà vu - Third contest

Ghana dey go de polls on December 7, despite say dis be new election - the reality be say dis be déjà vu all over again between two candidates, Nana Akufo-Addo den John Mahama.

Dis be de third consecutive time dis two candidates dey compete against each other for de highest office of de land, first contest be 2012, second 2016 and dis 2020 General Elections.

What dey make dis third round even more interesting be say dis go be de last time dem ever go meet as presidential candidates.

Whoever go win de 2020 elections go complete two terms, which mean say dem no go fit contest as President again.

Both candidates win one round each, so whoever go win de 2020 election be the better candidate among de two.

Sake of dis, de stakes be high!

One Term Each

Another key element in dis year's election be say both candidates serve Ghanaians one term each.

Opposition leader, John Mahama after he win de 2012 elections serve Ghanaians for 4 years.

But in 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo manage boot John Mahama and out of power - that NPP victory set record as de first time Ghanaian President lose power after just four years in power.

In dis 2020 elections, opposition leader John Mahama dey hope say he go fit pay back Nana Addo by cutting short en Presidential ambitions after just one term.

What be more interesting about dis whole thing be say Ghanaians dey judge de two top candidates by dema 4-year performance in power.

Nana Akufo Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Infrastructure vs Economy

So now element number three which dey make Ghana elections exciting be say dis year, Ghanaians dey choose between govment which dey build infrastructure or govment wey dey strengthen economy.

De opposition NDC John Mahama dey campaign on de grounds of en infrastructural achievement between 2012 - 2016.

He build chaw top class hospitals, roads like circle interchange, new terminal for Ghana airport den stuff which more Ghanaians start dey appreciate after dem vote am out of power.

Meanwhile, Prez Akufo-Addo too dey campaign on en record of economic transformation, growth in agriculture through planting for food and jobs, clean up of de banking sector, en handling of de COVID-19 pandemic den stuff.

If Ghanaians vote give NDC, e mean say dem prefer physical infrastructure but if dem retain Prez Akufo-Addo, e mean say dem prefer say govment go build de economy.

Ghana election 2020 dey hold on Monday 7 December, wen Ghanaians go form long queues across de country to elect a new President who take over governance of de country.

Myth behind US and Ghana Election

Finally, de top top political parties dey align themselves to de top parties in US.

Ruling govment NPP dey align to Republicans wey opposition NDC dey align plus Democrats.

Sake of dis anytime Republican Party win for US, NPP usually get high hopes say dem also go win elections for Ghana.

Wey NDC too dey feel the same whe Democrats win elections.

Interestingly, de results of US Election dey reflect for Ghana elections.

In 2008 when Democratic Party win elections with Obama as dema Prez Candidate, de NDC who dey align to democrats also win de elections for Ghana.

Again in 2016 when Donald Trump win de elections for Republicans, NPP who be aligned to dem also win de 2016 election for Ghana.

The interesting argument for Ghana be say now that Donald Trump and de Republican party lose de 2020 elections, some pundits who dey believe dis myth say dis be sign say de NDC too fit snatch power from NPP after just 4 years in power.

You dey believe in myths like dis or de dynamics be very different dis time around?

Anyways, December 7 go be de best judge on dis matter.

Battleground

In order for any party to win de 2020 elections, dem for win at least two out of de three battlegrounds - dis be Greater Accra, Central den Western Region.

Historically, dis coastal regions who dey change dema voting pattern in every election - so all eyes dey on Accra, Central and Western ahead of de elections.

In addition to winning these regions, de NPP and NDC get dema strongholds or what Ghanaians dey call - "world bank."

De volume of votes from Ashanti Region dey determine how well NPP go perform.

Wey volume of votes from Volta Region dey determine how opposition NDC go perform.

In 2016 for instance, NDC record 115,000 less voter turnout for Volta Region compared to de 2012 turnout, contributing partly to dema loss.