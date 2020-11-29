Ghana elections 2020: Olusegun Obasanjo caution NPP Nana Akufo-Addo, NDC John Mahama

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo don write letter to di two major political parties for Ghana election for peaceful election..

For di letter wey im address to di leadership of di New Patriotic Party , NPP and National Democratic Congress, NDC, Obasanjo ask di parties to ensure peaceful, credible and transparent elections for 7 December 2020.

Obasanjo say "We must be reminded of di importance to preserve di unity, peace and stability of di kontri wey di pipo wey don rule before una don pass on".

E add say for a long time, Ghana don remain di symbol of democracy for di West African region and di continent at large.

"My concern about di elections for Ghana no be only as an Africa but also sake of di colonial history wey we share and di fact say I start my military career from Teshe, Ghana."

"If no be sake be sake of dat, I fit no dey wia I dey today."

He ask di leadership of di NPP and di NDC to make sure say dem deliver message of peace for dia closed door meetings and stay away from languages wey fit cause violence and hate.

Obasanjo also ask di two presidential candidates of di political party, John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo Addo to demonstrate statesmanship all through di electoral process.

Di former Nigerian leader for inside di letter, acknowledge di death of Ghana former president, Jerry Rawlings wey die earlier dis month.

He say "My thoughts and prayers dey wit im family and my sister, d former first lady nana Konadu Agyeman- Rawlings."

Dis na di screenshot of di letter

Wia dis foto come from, Olusegun Obasanjo

Wia dis foto come from, Olusegun Obasanjo