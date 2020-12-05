Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo vs John Dramani Mahama: Ghana elections 2020 economy and corruption score card

Olaronke Alo

Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin, Lagos

Nana Akufo Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Ghana election 2020 na majorly between two candidates wey don once serve as President for Ghana within di last eight years.

Former president John Dramani Mahama of di National Democratic Congress and di incumbent president, Nana Akufo Addo of di New Patriotic Party na di main contestants for Ghana 2020 presidential race.

Dis time di aspirants dey ask for four more years to make Ghana great again.

Make we take a look at some key sectors, wetin dis aspirants promise versus wetin dem achieve for dia first term for office.

Economy

NDC Manifesto promise for 2012

To focus im economic development priorities to better di lives of Ghanaians through investment

and development policies

• Maintain single digit rate of inflation;

• Ensure exchange rate stability

• Reduce gbese significantly

• Maintain average annual growth rate of at least 8%

NPP Manifesto promise for 2016

To build di most business-friendly and pipo friendly economy for Africa, wey go create jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians.

Achieve double digit GDP growth annually for four years

Reduce di cost of doing business, maintain financial discipline, reduce government borrowing

and reduce interest rates to encourage private businesses.

How tins be?

Tori pipo for Fact check Ghana bin do research and dis na wetin dem find out as dem quote World Bank data to compare di monetray value and di GDP under di tenure of di Mahama-led NDC government and di incumbent Akufo-led NPP.

Fact Check Ghana - Data

Fact Check Ghana - Data

From dis table, e show say under di Mahama-led NDC government, Ghana record GDP growth of 15.836 wey be average of 3.959% growth every year.

Akufo-led government don record an accumulated growth of 21.784% wey translates to an average of 5.446%.

Dis one mean say di GDP of Ghana don grow higher under di NPP goment than di NDC.

Corruption

NPP manifesto for 2016 promise;

To commit to establish solid, efficient machinery for good governance, wey go make up of accountable goment and respect for di rule of law and human rights.

One of di things wey dem promise to do na to establish, by Act of Parliament, di Office of di Special Prosecutor, wey go dey independent of di Executive,

Di special prosecutor go investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing. All dis to ensure transparency for goment.

NDC manifesto for 2012 promise;

To stand gidigba to fight political corruption and immorality

For di manifesto, di party promise to use di 2008 party promise to run di 2012 political tenure.

For 2008, di NDC goment promise to deepen political accountability and transparency, disclose budgets, public expenditure and procedures.

How tins be?

For one statement wey NPP release afta di resignation of di Special Prosecutor on Monday, 17th November, 2020, di party say di record of corruption under di NDC leadership dey worst.

Di Flagbearer of di NDC, John Mahama, during dia manifesto launch on September 7 for di University of Professional Studies, Accra condemn NDC performance on corruption.

From wetin we gather from di Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report wey Transparency Index dey release every year to give insight on di presence of corruption in public office under a particular goment.

See di table wey Fact Check Ghana draw up from Transparency Index report.

Fact Check Ghana

Fact Check Ghana - Data

Even though di CPI report for 2020 neva comot, di worst CPI score (di highest corruption perception) under di Mahama goment beta pass di best CPI score (di lowest corruption perception) under di Akufo-Addo NPP goment.

Dis one mean say di Mahama led NDC goment handle corruption pass di Akufo Addo NPP goment.

So now element number three which dey make Ghana elections exciting be say dis year, Ghanaians dey choose between govment which dey build infrastructure or govment wey dey strengthen economy.

De opposition NDC John Mahama dey campaign on de grounds of en infrastructural achievement between 2012 - 2016.

He build chaw top class hospitals, roads like circle interchange, new terminal for Ghana airport den stuff which more Ghanaians start dey appreciate after dem vote am out of power.

Meanwhile, Prez Akufo-Addo too dey campaign on en record of economic transformation, growth in agriculture through planting for food and jobs, clean up of de banking sector, en handling of de COVID-19 pandemic den stuff.