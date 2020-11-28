Erica: BBNaija Erica and Kidwaya receive huge welcome for Sierra Leone Salone Season 2

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/delemomodu

Erica and Kiddwaya, two former Big Brother Naija season five housemates, receive huge welcome for Sierra Leone. as dem land Lungi International airport wey dey Freetown, di West African kontri capital.

Erica and Kiddwaya bin carry waka go Sierra Leone to attend di eviction party of one reality TV show, Housemates Salone Season 2.

Di event go take place November 29, 2020 for New AYV Media Empire Complex on Tower Hill, Freetown.

Di reality TV show dey very similar to Big brother Naija reality show wey Erica and Kiddwaya for meet come even get affair.

Producers of di Housemates Salone Season 2 invite Erica and Kiddwaya sake of dia love story wey entertain viewers during dia stay for di Big Brother Naija lockdown house.

As Kiddwaya and Erica land Sierra Leone, plenti pipo come out to hail dem. Report say even Sierra Leone TV stations air dia visit and shower dem with praises.

Terseer Kiddwaya AKA Kiddwaya also tweet to inform im fans say im just land for Freetown and di kontri dey beautiful.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Kiddwaya

Ngozi Nlewedim AKA Erica tweet video of fans wey dey welcome dem for Sierra Leone and write 'Thank you.'

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Erica

Just like Big brother Naija, organizers of Housemates Salone pick di housemates with different background from different parts of di kontri for dem to compete and win di minds of viewers who go later vote for dia favourite.