Ghana elections 2020: Voters List, EC accreditation for election 2020 in Ghana - See how you fit cast your vote on election day

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Electral Commission

Electoral Commission of Ghana [EC] don announce how di voting process go dey like during di kontri presidential election on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Ghana election commission say list di 9 easy step wey electorate must follow to vote for dia choice candidates:

First, you need to join the queue if any dey around you.

Approach the first table ( Name Reference List Officer) for your name to be located inside the Voters Register.

Next, go to the Verification Officer for you to be validated with the Biometric Verification Device.

Move to the Ballot Issuer for the Presidential Ballot paper. Make sure say e get validating stamp and serial number.

Go to the booth to mark the presidential candidate of your choice. Remember to fold am vertically then horizontally.

Proceed to the ballot box to cast your vote.

Go to the Ballot Issuer for the Parliamentary Elections for the Parliamentary Ballot paper. Make sure it has a validating stamp as well as serial number

Again proceed to the polling booth to cast your vote.

Leave the polling station quietly.

Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) put out 12 presidential candidates who voters go choose from.