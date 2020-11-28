NEXIT Portal: N-Power portal, CBN empowerment options for beneficiaries - See wetin you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, NPower Wetin we call dis foto, N-Power na job creation and empowerment programme of National Social Investment Programme of Nigeria goment. Di programme na to help young Nigerians.

Nigeria Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development don launch portal for N-Power beneficiaries wey don exit di programme so dem fit apply for Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) empowerment options.

According to statement from the ministry, di platform wey dem joinbodi togeda with di CBN develop, go enable N-Power Beneficiaries to log on and apply for di various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options wey CBN provide.

Wetin you need to know about NEXIT

Di portal, NEXIT Portal, na for N-Power beneficiaries wey don finish with di programme

NA CBN and N-Power join bodi to launch am.

Di portal go enable N-Power beneficiaries wey don exit di programme to benefit from CBN Empowerment Options

Interested Beneficiaries go need to to log on to di portal to apply.

Applicants go need to provide di required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

Di aim of di NEXIT PORTAL na to determine weda di applicants dey suitable for di CBN -NEXIT programs.

FG never tok yet wen di portal go dey live.