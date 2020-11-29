Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight end in draw - See how e dey happun

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ World Boxing Council

Boxing legends Mike Rysoj and Roy Jones Jr fight don end in draw.

Di Former world champions Mike bin meet for one eight-round exhibition fight Saturday night for Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Di fight na di main event of one six-fight PPV event.

Dem don tok about di fight between the two legends wen dem bin dey active for boxing competitions but now e dey happun as exhibition.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

See as di fight waka

Round 8: Tyson bin win di last frame (maybe) and di official decision na draw.

For about 30 seconds, e look like both boxers go go all out for di final round, but then reality set in. "Not be battle of di ages, but a battle of di aged," di announcer tok.

Tyson look like he fit go a couple more rounds, while Jones look like he s done a couple of rounds ago. Tyson enta wit some shots, but Jones get just one, maybe.

Round 7: Jones open up and Tyson come back.

Jones open dis round wit one punch, bouncing left and right off Tyson bodi

Di offense no stop Tyson, he press forward wit big lefts and rights.

So Jones open up again, run meet Tyson wit another round of punch.

Round 6: Tyson go afta di K.O. a few times.

Since dis na exhibition knockout no suppose dey, but Tyson throw a couple of punches midway through di round wey get some intent. Dem no just land for Jones bodi.

Jones later land one clean shot near di end of di round.

Round 5: Tyson begin open up.

Tyson land one right hand to di Jones body early, and plenti hooks upstairs as di round progress.

Jones still dey clinch, dey look to force Tyson to carry im weight, but Jones dey fade fast.

Round 4: More of di same thing wey happun for di third round of di fight.

Round 3: Jones smart plan.

Jones lean on Tyson, walk am back, and make am tired.

Tyson throway di heavier blow. Jones throw di faster punches. None of di fighter land many clean shots.

Round 2: "shake and bake."

Tyson open di second round rush into Jones, Jones quickly grab am to slow things down, just like di first round.

Tyson land di biggest shot of di night 30 seconds into di round, a strong left to Jones face.

Round 1: Action and clinching

Tyson start fast, e dey weave, jab, hook, and miss.

Jones start too — move, jab, and e dey miss.

Eventually di two fighters gbab each oda, one of moment wey dey define di first round.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Both fighters dey dia 50s, one of di reason why di fight bin gather plenti of interest and attention from fans.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. na absolute best fighters of dia generation.

Tyson, 54, neva fight professionally since im lose to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Jones, 51, neva get any ogbonge win since im defeat Jeff Lacy in 2009.

Tyson na one of di most ferocious punchers for boxing history and Jones na pound-for-pound elite.

Commission officials bin tok say di fight no be to showcase how di men fight in dia full effort but instead e go be"hard sparring" to show off dia skills.