Rivers police arrest suspects wey set off explosives for Wike papa church inside Port Harcourt

Rivers State goment don arrest two pesins for detonating dynamite for Governor Nyesom Wike papa church, Christian Universal Church International for Azikiwe street, Mile 2 Diobu area of Port Harcourt.

Wen BBC Pidgin visit di area, di Bomb disposal unit dey check out di church premises and heavy security presence dey ground.

Tori be say di incident happen on Saturday night and church members escape without any wound.

Na youths for di area gbab di two youths wey dem suspect say set off di dynamite before di police come.

Heavy security dey di area as dem don stop pipo and motors to pass di area wey e happen as dem continue wit dia work for di church.