Boko Haram Borno killing of rice farmers: Governor Babagana Zulum say pipo dey sabotage FG insurgency fight afta slaughter for Koshebe

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Govnor of Borno State Prof Babagana Zulum say di Nigeria fight against insurgents like Boko Haram no go end until di federal goment deal wit sabotage and corruption.

Oga Zulum tell BBC Pidgin dis one on Monday following di killing of at least 34 farmers by members of Boko Haram on Saturday 28 November.

Di killing happen for Koshebe village, for Mafa local govment area, inside north-eastern state of Borno, wia according to Zulum, na one stronghold of Boko Haram militants.

"Pipo no understand when I tok dis tins, dem go say I dey try condemn di military but plenty sabotage dey di system! Sabotage dey within di politicians, sabotage dey within di Nigerian military, sabotage dey within di civil servants.

Whoever dey responsible for dis crisis, dem suppose deal with am well-well. Na wetin we need be dis," 51 year-old govnor tok.

No be today Oga Zulum don comot to criticize di Nigerian Army say dem no do enough to epp protect lives and property for im state, although im refuse to put di blame on di Saturday 'Koshebe massacre' for di domot of di Army.

How di 'massacre' take happun?

Oga Zulum confam say on Saturday militants wey dem suspect to be from Boko Haram arrive for one rice farm for Koshebe, wey be plantation area.

Many of di farmers come from Zabarmari, wey be anoda neighbour town and normally farmers go spend two to three days for Koshebe town to farm before dem return to dia house.

Di farmers bin first tink say di attackers mean well for dem, based on how di militants - wey no carry guns - explain say na preach dem wan preach to dem.

Next tin be say dem put dem inside one house, only to begin bring dem outside one by one, to slaughter dem "like cow".

Women and pikin no dey among di 34 men wey die, oga Zulum bin confam, although e say 13 pipo escape.

E expect say di number of death go increase as di community identify and bring more bodies for burial.

On weda di attackers kidnap some pipo go, di govnor say e no believe dat kain tin happun.