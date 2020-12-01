Grünten statue: German police dey torchlight wetin happun to one giant penis statue ontop one mountain

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

German police don begin torchlight how one penis shaped statue take disappear from di mountainside of Bavaria, south-west Munich.

According to local tori, di Allgaeuer Zeitung newspaper report say dem bring down di two-metre tall (6.5ft) wooden statue for weekend.

Di statue don tanda for Grünten mountain, south-west of Munich for many years.

Now wetin remain of di ogbonge wooden sculpture na one small stump and some wood chips.

Police for di Bavarian town of Kempten say dem no sure if dem go find di pesin wey comot di statue.

On Monday police for di Bavarian town of Kempten say dem don open investigation, according to German news agency dpa. But dem no sure wetin dem go if dem find di culprit.

Dem also tok say dem no sabi if na criminal offence or not.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nobody sabi di pesin wey erect di sculpture, wey don become landmark ontop di 1,738m-high (5,702ft) Grünten mountain for many years.

Di statue dey always attract many hikers to di area.

Nobody also sabi how di 200kg (440lbs) sculpture take reach di mountain too.

But one theory wey German tori pipo report say di sculpture penis na one unwanted birthday gift, wey some group of young men carve as a practical joke for a friend.