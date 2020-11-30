ASUU strike update: Latest on public universities resumption and wen Academic Staff union go end action

Wia dis foto come from, FESTUS KEYAMO/TWITTER

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, don begin don begin consult wit all im organs on top di new offer wey goment propose to dem

for dia last meeting wey hold on di 27th of November.

Di union leaders say if goment ready for dem to go back class, make dem pay di 55 billion revitalisation moni plus pay dia salary wey goment di owe dem.

Di union bin go strike for March dis year to pressure goment to equip public university wit better facilities and infrastructure so dat student go learn well and compete wit di best for di world.

Dem also bin dey demand for all dia allowance wey dem don work for wey goment no wan pay dem.

And di third thing na dia salary wey goment dey owe dem.

For di eight month wey di strike don last, both goment delegation and ASUU leaders don meet seven times and dis na some of di conclusion from di meetings.

Di union want goment to pay 110 billion for revitalisation moni but shift ground to 55 billion but goment say e fit pay only 30 billion

Goment say dem go pay dem 40 billion allawee wey dem dey call earned allowance wey goment dey owe dem

Di goment also agree to take dem from IPPIS and put dem for dia own payment system wey dem dey call UTAS wey goment still need to verify and approve.

On dia salary, goment don agree to pay dia salary through dia old system.

From di last meeting di total moni wey goment don offer ASUU on top dia revitalisation moni, wey be di moni for repair of di school plus earned allowance na 70 billion Naira.

Wetin come still dey hold ASUU?

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

One of di offer wey goment give wey no sweet ASUU for belle at all na di moni to take equip di universities dem.

BBC Pidgin find out say members dey para sake of say dem say plenti of di universities for Nigeria no get beta facilities

Dem say dem no get beta lecture hall, no light and even some no get chairs.

Dem complain say di hostels bad sotey -e dey even shock dem say student dey stay inside and dat di moni wey goment dey propose no go fit make Nigerian universities stand out.

Secondly, on dia salary wey goment neva pay, dem say goment dey ask dem to go back to class before dem pay dem, dem say dat one no go dey possible sake of say,

dis goment no dey sincere and e don show ASUU say dem no keep to dia promise.

" Ngige bin dey wen we enta agreement for 2017 and 2019 and till date, e no fulfil any of di agreement and so we no fit trust dem" one of di leaders of ASUU tell BBC Pidgin.

Di lecturers say dem want goment to pay dia salary if e dey ready and serious to end di strike.

How Long di ASUU consultation go last?

Wia dis foto come from, FEDERAL MINISTRY OF LABOUR

BBC pidgin fit confam say ASUU don yarn wit di first two organs of di organisation on top di new proposal wey goment offer dem last Friday.

Now e remain for di info to get to dia members wey go discuss on di mata and send back wetin dem agree to di national bodi before Friday.

Di leaders of di union say dem gatz ready and prepare to meet wit di goment delegation on Friday 4th of December to give goment dia feedback.

One of di leaders wey tok to BBC say sake of di security situation and di fact say road dey bad for di kontri, dia consultation dey slow but dem hope to finish dia own side of di tok within a week.

School fit resume dis year?

Wia dis foto come from, FUTA/FACEBOOK

E neva dey clear wen public universities go open dia doors to students

Sake of say both goment and ASUU still get mata wey dem neva agree on.

Di next meeting na Friday 4th of December and di outcome of dat meeting go really show how ready both party dey to resume school.

Since di establishment of ASUU for 1978, di union don go strike for different reason to pressure goment to meet dia demand.