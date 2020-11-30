NSCDC/Immigration recruitment portal: Latest update on Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps recruitment

Wia dis foto come from, MINISTRY OF INTERIOR/TWITTER

Nigeria Ministry of Interior don announce di date for di Computer Based Test (CBAT) for recruitment to Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service and di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Di secretary of di ministry Mal. Al-Hassan Yakmut for inside statement say Computer Based Test for candidates wey apply go di Nigeria Immigration Service go hold on di 7th of December for all di 36 states of di federation including FCT, while dos wey apply for NSCDC go write di test on di 8th of December.

Oga Yamkut advice candidates to check dia email addresses and phone numbers for notification and venue for di test as dem go begin receive message from 6am today.

He say all di candidates dem shortlist on already get CBAT centres wey dem allocate give dem and dem must report to di centres for di exact time.

Di ministry of Interior say make candidates wey apply for di Nigeria Immigration Service visit dia website for https://immigrationrecruitment.org while dos wey apply for NSCDC and don upload dia educational records visit https://cdfipb.careers to print dia individual letters of invitation.

Wia dis foto come from, SUNDAY DARE/TWITTER