Garba Shehu BBC Interview on Borno farmers killing and wetin im tok say Nigeria goment dey do

Tok tok pesin for Nigeria presidency, Garba Shehu, don tok say dem fit report more fatalities from di killing of farmers wey happun for north-eastern Borno State on Saturday.

Di killing happen for Koshebe village, for Mafa local govment area, inside north-eastern state of Borno, wia according to Borno State governor Babagana Zulum, na one stronghold of Boko Haram militants.

On Sunday, di state goment bury 43 of di victims.

"Di goment dey sad say dis tragic incident happun ... Di full extent of wetin happun plus di number of pipo wey die fit change," he tok.

He tok say operation don dey under way to pursue di attackers, wey dem suspect say na militant Islamists.

Meanwhile Nigeria goment say dem don send delegation to Borno state wey Senate President, Ahmad Lawan go lead together wit di Chief of Staff to di President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

See oda tins im tok for di interview.

He say di militants cut di throat of most of di pipo wey die for di attack.

"Pipo need to understand wetin dey happun for di Lake Chad area, most of di area don dey liberated from Boko Haram terrorists but e get some spaces wey dem neva clear of di return of pipo wey dey displaced

Ideally all of dis places suppose don get military clearance before settlers or farmers fit return to activities.

Wen BBC ask if Oga Shehu Garba dey put di blame on di farmers, he say "not exactly but we suppose tok di truth, e get any clearance wey di military don give? anybody don give dem clearance to resume activity?".

"Di military leaders don tell me say dem neva advise pipo to resume activity for dia, sadly na di window di jaguda pipo use."

Afta BBC why di military no fit protect di farmers since dem dey in charge of di area, Oga Shehu say di military no dey present for every inch of space for dat area

"Even if di pipo don ready to go back, dem suppose carry out mine clearance and a lot of dat space suppose get pass say e dey okay for human habitation or farming activity."