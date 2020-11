Voters list 2020: Ghana Electoral commission publish final voter register online for 7 December election

Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana man stand wit flag

Ghana electoral commission say dem don publish di full list of di final voters register for dia website.

De Final Voters Register don dey available through di Ghana Electoral Commission website - https://registers.ec.gov.gh

Voters be expected to use de 'Main Register' option on di website to check dia details.

Those voting tomorrow [1 December] during de Special Voting be expected they check de "Special Register"

To access their details, registered voters dey required to enter dia 10-digit Voter ID card number.