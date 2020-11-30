Champions League fixture: Stephanie Frappart to become first woman to referee men's Champions League game

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

French referee Stephanie Frappart go become di first woman to take charge of men's Champions League game wen Juventus host Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Frappart become di first woman to take charge of one major men Uefa competition match wen Liverpool and Chelsea meet for di 2019 Super Cup.

Di 36-year-old also referee di 2019 Women World Cup final between di USA and di Netherlands.

She don dey referee French Ligue 1 games since 2019.

Frappart bin oversee her first Europa League game for October wen Leicester City host Zorya Luhansk.