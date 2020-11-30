ASUU strike: How Olayemi Bisola wey be medical student don get side hustle sake of eight months lecturers strike

Olayemi Bisola na 22-year-old medical student for University of Ibadan. She dey her 5th year and she follow BBC Pidgin tok how di ongoing ASUU Strike dey take affect her 2022 graduation plans as she don find side hustle.

She bin tweet say make pipo epp her side hustle as ASUU don dey on strike and e go viral.

“I no know say di tweets go blow o.” Dis na wetin Bisola tok as we ask her about how di post.

ASUU wey be di Academic Staff Union of Universities still dey do tok-tok wit Nigeria goment ontop di ongoing strike.

Bisola tok say she go still dey do her side hustle for her free time, even afta school resume.