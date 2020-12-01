Detty December, Christmas carol and travels - Nigeria government give rules for di festive period
Di Presidential Task Force on Covid- 19 don warn Nigerians to avoid Christmas carol, non-essential travels, family get together and anything wey fit escalate di cases of coronavirus for di kontri as di year dey end.
Di Task Force issue dis warning during their weekly Covid- 19 briefing.
Dem say Nigeria don rank fifth kontri for Africa wit di highest cases of Covid- 19 and deaths.
Chairman of di PTF, Boss Mustapha, di national coordinator, Sani Aliyu, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and di Director-General of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu wey tok on di state of Covid- 19 for di kontri fear say cases of coronavirus for di world don pass 63 million and kontris wey get number of infections na kontris wey Nigeria get political, business and family relations wit.
Rules dem give for di festive periods
Dem say make America witness more cases of Covid 19 infections afta di Thanksgiving holiday, make di same for no happun for Nigeria, dem advice say;
- Make Nigerians wey dey abroad no come Nigeria dis Christmas and if dem must come, dem must follow all di Covid- 19 international travels protocol.
- Dem discourage non-essential travelling within Nigeria, if e no dey important, no go anywhere.
- Avoid Christmas carols
- Avoid large gatherings
- Face Mask dey compulsory
- Wash hands regularly
- Maintain social distancing
- And obey all di Covid- 19 rules