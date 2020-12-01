Detty December, Christmas carol and travels - Nigeria government give rules for di festive period

Wia dis foto come from, Covid- 19 PTF Nigeria/TWITTER

Di Presidential Task Force on Covid- 19 don warn Nigerians to avoid Christmas carol, non-essential travels, family get together and anything wey fit escalate di cases of coronavirus for di kontri as di year dey end.

Di Task Force issue dis warning during their weekly Covid- 19 briefing.

Dem say Nigeria don rank fifth kontri for Africa wit di highest cases of Covid- 19 and deaths.

Chairman of di PTF, Boss Mustapha, di national coordinator, Sani Aliyu, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and di Director-General of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu wey tok on di state of Covid- 19 for di kontri fear say cases of coronavirus for di world don pass 63 million and kontris wey get number of infections na kontris wey Nigeria get political, business and family relations wit.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Rules dem give for di festive periods

Dem say make America witness more cases of Covid 19 infections afta di Thanksgiving holiday, make di same for no happun for Nigeria, dem advice say;