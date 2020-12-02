Ghana Election 2020: EC Ghana register, special voters, Dos and Don'ts on election day

As voters dey comot to vote for dia favourite candidate for di 7 December Ghana election, dis na di rules wey dey for ground to obey.

Wetin to do on election day

On election day, enta Polling Station wit your Voter ID card and join di queue if e get queue for di polling station and try make you no jump queue.

One polling assistant go check your particulars in de name reference list.

One verification officer go check your identity as a registered voter wit de verification machine.

Dem go give you one Presidential Ballot paper. You go check if e no get any mark on am. Also check if e get any validating stamp on am.

You go make your way to de Voting Booth and thumbprint (correctly) de pesin wey you want as candidate.

Cast your vote inside de Presidential Ballot Box.and make sure e be de right box.

Afta den you go to de next Polling Assistant for a Parliamentary Ballot Paper

Proceed to de Parliamentary Voting Booth and thumbprint (correctly) pesin wey you want as MP.

Cast your ballot for de Parliamentary Ballot Box and dey sure e be de correct box.

You go comot from de Polling Station afta you vote and you fit return by 5 pm for de count.

Wetin not to do on election day

Vote twice?

Di electoral commission for Ghana bin draw ear say anybody wey try to vote twice go get arrest and dey will deal with de pesin according to de law.

No try to steal or destroy ballot box

Dis move, according to de electoral commission fit land pesin for trouble. Police go arrest de pesin and e go also face de law.

No be registered voter?

Attempting to vote on election day if your name no dey for registered voters list na offence for Ghana election, police go gbab you.

No carry anoda pesin identity to vote:

Na anoda election wey fit make pesin chop arrest e be.