Boko Haram attack: Senate ask Buhari to sack service Chiefs as House of Reps. summon President

Wia dis foto come from, BASHIR AHMAD/TWITTER

Nigeria senate don ask President Muhammadu Buhari to sack e service chiefs sake of dia failure to secure Nigerians.

Dem ask di goment to replace dem wit new ones shaperly. Dis no be di first time wey di senate di ask goment to sack di service chiefs.

Even as di senate dey tok dat one, di House of Representatives wey be di lower chamber of Nigeria legislative arm of goment don resolve to invite president Muhammadu Buhari to come ansa kwesion on top di security situation for di kontri.

Some 10 lawmakers from Borno state bin move a motion through Hon. Satomi Ahmed for di floor of di house for di president to declare state of emergency on top security mata for di kontri.

Dia call dey happun days afta Boko Haram pipo dem slaughter more than 40 farmers for Borno state north-east Nigeria.

But as oga Satomi Ahmad finish to read di motion, one oda lawmaker from Borno state, Hon. Ahamdu Jaha wey rely on order 6 rule 1 for di house say di original motion wey di lawmakers from Borno state bin agree on na for di president to show before dem to explain wetin dey happun for di kontri especially for di north-east.

Wia dis foto come from, @HouseNGR Wetin we call dis foto, Satomi

E come demand make dem amend di prayers of di motion to show dia desire to invite di president.

Oda lawmakers bin agree to im amendment for di presido to show face for di lower house but di Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila say dat one no dey necessary and dat di earlier state of emergency wey di lawmakers bin demand don do

But di lawmakers reject oga Gbajabiamila suggestion

Di majority leader of the House, Ado Doguwa also beg di lawmakers make dem no summon di president but like thunder di lawmakers shout no.