Boko Haram attack: Afta Kobeshe farmers 'massacre', Sheik Nuru Khalid and Musa Yusuf send Buhari message

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

As many pipo for Nigeria dey continue to tok about di recent Boko Haram killings wey happun for Borno state for northern Nigeria, some popular imams don comot to condemn wetin happun and to tell President Muhammadu Buhari say e dey fail as im number one job na to protect lives and properties.

Among di popular imams na one of di top imams for Abuja, Sheik Nuru Khalid wey be chief imam for Apo Legislative Quarters mosque for Abuja.

For video wey e do wey dey circulate on social media, e tok say Nigerians vote Presido Buhari to take decisive action wey go protect dem and dia properties not only to dey condemn wetin happun after every attack.

"Di only tin we dey hear afta every attack na say di president dey condemn wetin happun, shey we vote am to dey condemn wetin happun or take decisive action? If e no fit take action make e just comot." Dis na wetin di imam yan.

Anoda top imam for Kaduna state for northern Nigeria, Sheik Musa Yusuf wey many sabi as Asadusunnah tok say e no dey right for Muslims or northerners to feel say because di presido na one of dia own dem no go comot tok about wetin dey happun and di failure to secure lives.

"Our religion instruct us to be fair and just even if pesin wey dey in di wrong na one from your blood, so we need to speak out and I call on all di imams to use dis Friday sermon to tok about dis insecurity issue because di killings too much."

"Di president na from Katsina state and dat state dey among states wey dey suffer pass in terms of insecurity wetin dat one dey show?" Dis na wetin di imam tok for di lecture wey e do on Tuesday wey e stream on social media.

Wia dis foto come from, Sheik Musa Yusuf/ Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Sheik Musa Yusuf say e dey important for all imams to use dis Friday sermon to tok about insecurity

Across northern Nigeria, many oda pipo wey dey speak on di mata say di presido don fall dia hand as dem expect to do much more for security mata especially as e be say na former military pesin e be.

Borno state Govnor Babagana Zulum on Sunday bin attend di burial of di mostly farmers wey die afta Boko Haram slaughter dem for Koshebe town.

E tell BBC Pidgin say e count 34 dead bodies, but di figures fit pass so as dem still dey find oda bodies of pipo wey die.

Many of di farmers wey die come from Zabarmari, wey be anoda neighbour town and normally farmers go spend two to three days for Koshebe town to farm before dem return to dia house.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram don release video wia dem take responsibility for di killing of di farmers.