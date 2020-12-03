PCOS: Keke Palmer Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome struggle revelation ontop social media and wetin di hormonal condition be

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ @keke

American actress Keke Palmer don reveal say she get Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, (PCOS).

On Tuesday, di star comot for inside social media to tok about di journey for her to find di diagnosis.

She bin tok about how her pimples bin lead am to find out wetin be di root cause of wetin bin dey do am.

She tok say na afta her colleagues bin even try give her money to fix am, she say she bin even go hospital, but dem bin no even see am as PCOS, say 'one doctor cari measles vaccine give me.'

She tok say she begin to dey research her family on top say dem get history with diabetes and cari di diagnosis go doctor.

PCOS na hormonal sickness wey dey affect women of reproductive age.

Women wey get PCOS fit get irregular menstrual periods or plenty male hormone (androgen) levels, dis one mean say dem get plenty man blood for dia body.

Oda celebrities wey don comot say dem get di syndrome na Victoria Beckam, and Glee actress Lee Michele.

Wetin be di symptoms?

Irregular periods or no periods, dis one mean say di ovaries no dey release eggs regularly

E dey difficult to get belle

plenty hair growth sake of to much testosterone hormone ( too much man blood)

weight gain

Oily skin and pimples

More dan half of di women wey PCOS dey affect no dey get any symptoms.

Source: NHS

Nobody know di exact cause of PCOS but sabi pipo feel say na something pipo dey inherit from im family