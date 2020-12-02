Peter Okoye, Peter Odemwingie qwanta for social media - MR P, Nigerian musician ask pipo to pray for di ex-footballer

Nigerian Musician Peter Okoye don call for prayers for former Nigeria striker Peter Osaze Odemwingie.

Dis wan na afta di two of dem bin do some kain gbas-gbos onto Instagram.

Wahala start wen Odemwingie bin tell Peter to stop to dey "rob pipo in broad day light wit im nonsense business,"

afta di musician post one video for im page and write say "who dey do dis new dance challenge dis Christmas December period? You dey on your your own."

For im reaction to di post, di ex-striker bin say "You dey rob pipo for broad day light wit dat your nonsense business and now you wan even collect Christmas from dem, You no dey fear God?

Okoye respond sharply with say im dey disappointed wit di footballer tok as im business na "registered and licensed lottery platform just like every oda pesin here and abroad."

Okoye later post some more messages wia e ask pipo to "pray for my namesake Peter Osaze Odemwingie, everything no dey well with am!"

Who be Peter Okoye?

Peter Okoye na Nigerian musician, actor and businessman. He and im twin brother Paul Okoye bin dey sing togeda with di name PSquare, dem drop plenty award winning music before dem break up for 2017.

Wen dem break up Peter Okoye take di stage name Mr P.

Who be Peter Osaze Odemwingie?

Peter Osaze Odemwingie na retired Nigerian professional footballer wey play as forward and winger.

Dem born am for 15 July 1981 for Tashkent, Uzbek SSR, Soviet Union. Im papa na Nigerian (Peter Odemwingie Sr.) and im mama na Russian (Raisa). He grow up for Russia and Nigeria. Wen e be two years, im family move come Nigeria and e later return go Russia to complete im secondary education.

Wen e turn 17, e come back Nigeria and begin play wit di professional Nigerian Premier League side Bendel Insurance.

He play for di Nigerian national football team between 2002 and 2014, wia e represent di kontri more dan 60 times, e play for two World Cups and four Africa Cup of Nations, and he win silver for di 2008 Olympics.