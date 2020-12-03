Nigeria Police explain why dem 'photoshop', release 'fake' foto of suspects

Police for Nigeria don comot to explain why dem 'photoshop' di fotos of criminal suspects wey dem release to di public, afta plenty para ontop social media.

Dis dey come afta Police release on Tuesday one foto wey show suspects wey tanda in front of guns, but pipo wey torchlight di foto well, para say na computer work Police use arrange di foto togeda.

Di guns and wall no be like say e follow for wia di two suspects dey in real life.

But di police don defend demsef late on Wednesday: "Di foto dey authentic and na true representation of di suspects and exhibits.

We snap di foto separately [for di guns and di suspects] and join am togeda inside one screen so e go dey easy to understand di story line," dia tweet tok.

Di police say no be say dem wan deceive di public.

By Wednesday, di next day, di police don release anoda foto, dis time wit no editing work, wey show 35 suspects wit guns (ontop table).