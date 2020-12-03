Bobi Wine today: Robert Kyagulanyi, Uganda politician resume campaign with helmet and vest for protection - See di reason why

Wia dis foto come from, Bobi Wine

Days after Uganda presidential candidate Bobi Wine announce say im go suspend im campaign, e release foto wia im wear protection gear as e do u-turn on im decision.

Inside two foto wey Bobi Wine (real name Robert Kyagulanyi) post for Twitter on Thursday, di 38-year-old man nack hard helmet, wetin be like bullet-proof vest, and boots for leg.

"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for the Lord is with me!" Wine bin quote popular Bible passage as text wey follow di foto come.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bobi Wine na serving Member of Parliament for Kyadondo County East

E no dey clear wetin make oga Wine dress like dis, although di answer fit dey inside oda posts wey come some days before.

Earlier on 1 December, di day e announce suspension of im campaign, Oga Wine tweet say im life dey in danger and accuse authorities say dem shoot live bullet at im car and na small bullet take miss one politician and im driver Hon Zaake wey dey wit am.

But wit di personal safety equipment im wear, e be like say oga Wine don ready to continue im campaign.

"Today we resume our campaign for Kibuku, Budaka and Manafwa! Our own na mission to freedom," e tok on Thursday.

Di former musician-turn-to-politician dey challenge 76-year-old Yoweri Museveni in upcoming general elections of 14 January 2021.