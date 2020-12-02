Why Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Police brutality no go receive petitions from Oyigbo Crisis

Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Police Brutality say dem no go receive petitions from di Oyigbo crises wey happen during di kasala wey burst during di EndSars protest wey happen in 21 October, 2020.

Secretary of di Panel, George Nwaeke tell BBC Pidgin say di reason dem no dey receive those petitions na because e no dey dia terms of reference, as dia duty na to handle complaints against di police and not di Army.

"Di only way we fit hear those cases na if di Governor expand our terms of reference to accommodate those cases, but as e dey now, we no fit do dat one." Na so Nwaeke tok.

Dis na as di Panel of Commission dismiss di petition of one Nnamdi Nwazuo wey bring di case of im sister, Queen Nwazuo wey die as a result of bullet wey hit her during di Oyigbo crises, for lack of jurisdiction, come add say dat petition na against di military not di one wey di commission dey address.

Her fiancé, Monday Bakor say dem go bury her on Friday 4 December, 2020.

Many pipo wey dia pesin fall victim for di Oyigbo crises say dem dey disappointed and dem don loose hope to get justice for dia pesin.

Esther Raphael wey her 20 year old brother, Justice Raphael na one of di victims say na only God fit give dem justice as dem bury her brother on Tuesday 2 December 2020 for Imo State.

She say di family don lose hope as dem bin dey expect to present dia case for di public hearing wey di Nigerian Bar Association bin wan hold for Oyigbo.

She add say di fact say dem dey deny say nothing like dat happen don break her heart. But now wey dem don bury her brother, her focus na to take care of her mama wey dey broken by her brother death and di family go move on.